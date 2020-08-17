Museum of Discovery and Science Selected As Only Florida Theater To Premiere Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Action Spectacle Tenet In 70mm

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) has announced it will premiere Tenet, the highly anticipated sci-fi action spectacle by award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan. MODS is the only theater in Florida that is running screenings on IMAX® 70 mm film. The film is slated to premiere on September 3.

“As the only theater in Florida to show Tenet on 70mm film, MODS welcomes moviegoers from across the Sunshine State to view the movie on the largest IMAX screen in South Florida,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “The AutoNation IMAX Theater offers viewers of this increasingly rare format the opportunity to experience incredible resolution, intense clarity and 114 surround sound speakers from even the most subtle details in the film.”

The AutoNation® IMAX 3D Theater at MODS is one of only three Certified Giant Screen® theaters in Florida by the Giant Screen Cinema Association. The limited capacity 300-seat theater will be limited to 100 guests to ensure appropriate social distancing and electrostatic sanitation between screenings. The theater also features a next-generation, immersive 12-channel sound system with dual 4K Laser projector system, which has revolutionized the way we experience films on the six-story-high screen. For viewers, the new laser projector technology means brighter images, intense colors and incredible detail.



Nolan is known for delivering some of the most impressive blockbusters of the past decade (Dunkirk, Inception and the Dark Knight trilogy.)John David Washington is the new protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle Tenet.

Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, journey through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Other cast members includeRobert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Nolan wrote and directed Tenet, which was produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan, with Thomas Hayslip serving as executive producer. Tenet is a presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures, a Syncopy Production, a film by Nolan.

Tenet was almost entirely filmed on IMAX 70mm film, which is almost 10 times larger in resolution than the standard motion picture format. The picture quality is the highest people can experience in a theater, not just because of the resolution but because it creates a visceral experience that makes audience members feel like they are in the movie. It is “virtual reality without the goggles,” according to Nolan in an interview with The Verge.

Be the first to know when tickets go on sale by clicking here. Private screenings are available, please inquire by emailing facilityrental@mods.net.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE:

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today MODS is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. The Museum’s daily visiting hours are temporarily suspended. MODS is currently offering virtual and offsite programming, which allows us to continue connecting people around the globe to inspiring science – whether at home or in virtual classrooms. The Museum showcases more than 300 interactive exhibits, immersive films, experiential programs and an aviation-themed Makerspace. MODS currently offers virtual and offsite programs including boredom-busting experiences for children, families and adults – whether at home or in virtual classrooms. Families can enjoy super science shows and demonstrations, wild Creature Feature animal encounters, awesome avatar tours and private experiences, mind-blowing Makerspace labs, cool camps, unforgettable birthday parties, engaging field trips and STEM curricula, professional development workshops for educators, distinguished speakers, and more. For additional information about the Museum, please visit mods.org.