Hernando County Deputy Uses Drone to Locate Missing Special Needs Child in Northern Pasco County

SPRING HILL, FL – On Sunday, August 16, 2020 just before 1 p.m., Hernando County deputies were dispatched to the area of Squirrel Prairie Road in Hernando County and McMullen Road which is in neighboring Pasco County, to assist the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in locating a Missing Endangered Juvenile.

Upon arrival, Hernando County Deputy Josh Mitro met with Pasco County Deputy Topham who explained that a missing juvenile was sought who was an 11-year-old with two prosthetic legs and multiple special needs.

Deputy Mitro, a Commercial UAS Pilot, immediately deployed his agency issued unmanned aerial system – a drone, and began searching for the juvenile while Pasco County deputies and K-9 teams continued to search by ground.

A resident notified Pasco deputies they had seen the juvenile on their property, sometime “earlier.” Deputy Mitro flew to the area where the juvenile was last seen and located the juvenile nearby, sitting behind a small garage or shed type building. Deputy Mitro notified Pasco deputies of the juvenile’s location and continued to hover until he observed the Pasco deputies make contact with the juvenile. From the time the UAS was launched until the juvenile was located was approximately 19 minutes.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is extremely pleased with the outcome and thankful to have been able to assist fellow law enforcement officers from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.