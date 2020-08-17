CrimeLocalSociety

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Investigates Fatal Officer Involved Shooting In Marion County

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Rick Lee Miller
Rick Lee Miller, 51, shown in historical mug shot records. According to news reports, Lee has a history of threatening police and alcohol. Authorities say when they arriveds, they found Rick in the roadway armed and he pointed his firearm at the arriving deputies.

OCALA, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has released the name of the person killed in an officer involved shooting incident from Saturday night. According to authorities, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Larch Road and Larch Course Track  in Ocala, FL, in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they found Rick Lee Miller, 51, in the roadway armed with a firearm. He pointed his firearm at the arriving deputies, forcing them to fatally shoot him.

The The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called in to investigate the shooting. The names of the deputies involved have not been released and they are on administrative leave according to policy. No deputies or other citizens were injured.

According to a previous report by Channel 4 News in Gainesville, Lee has a history with police specifically for threatening to do harm which can been in police recorded video released from a February 2020 incident. He also has a history of alcohol-related arrests.

