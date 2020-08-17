DISTURBING: Deltona Man Arrested On 20 Counts of Child Porn; Cell Phone Contained 1,400 Files Multiple Videos of Bestiality Contact With Dog

Joshua Jobe, 20, of Deltona Florida, was found to be in possession of 1,400 files of child pornography. Detectives say he had multiple conversations about raping children and babies and was found to forcing sex on or having sexual contact with a dog.

The disturbing files were discovered after 20-year-old Joshua Jobe’s phone was stolen, then recovered following a robbery last month. Detectives examined the phone and located about 1,400 files of child pornography. On Friday, Jobe was preliminarily charged with 20 counts and ordered held without bond.

The analysis of Jobe’s phone also revealed numerous text conversations containing claims of access to children, and sexual contact with them. He had multiple conversations about raping children and babies. At this point, there are no indications that Jobe personally had access to or sexually abused any children. However, anyone with potential information is asked to contact the Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

In addition to the large amount of child pornography and the text conversations, detectives discovered multiple videos of Jobe forcing sex on or having sexual contact with a dog. It was the same dog in each video. Deputies removed the dog, Brownie, from the home. At the Sheriff’s Office request, Volusia County Animal Services responded to assist in the case. Through a partnership with the University of Florida’s Veterinary Forensic Sciences Program, a forensic pathologist responded to the scene to assist with evidence collection and care for the dog.

Jobe has autism and functions with the mental capacity of someone younger than his age. In 2016, then living in DeLand, it was reported that Jobe had sexually abused a different family dog. In that case, Jobe was taken into custody under the Baker Act and the dog was surrendered to Animal Services. Additional charges against Jobe are pending and will be released in a future update on the case as soon as it’s available.