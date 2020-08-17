Detectives Investigating Double Shooting In West Palm Beach; Three Suspects In Custody

Upon arrival in a parking lot at Okeechobee Blvd and Military Trail, deputies located two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition. File photo.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Shortly after 6:00 pm, deputies responded to a shooting in the SW parking lot Okeechobee Blvd and Military Trail, West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies located two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Three suspects are currently in custody. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division have arrived on scene and are investigating further. The motive of the shooting is still being determined. More information will be released when it becomes available.