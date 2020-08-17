CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Double Shooting In West Palm Beach; Three Suspects In Custody

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Double Shooting
Upon arrival in a parking lot at Okeechobee Blvd and Military Trail, deputies located two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition. File photo.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Shortly after 6:00 pm, deputies responded to a shooting in the SW parking lot Okeechobee Blvd and Military Trail, West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies located two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition. 

Three suspects are currently in custody. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division have arrived on scene and are investigating further. The motive of the shooting is still being determined. More information will be released when it becomes available. 

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Top NYC Businessman, Mensch, Stands up for President Trump;…

Alan Bergstein

If Trump Loses: These 10 Ought To Be As Clear And Obvious As…

Gene Van Shaar

Police Seeking Whereabouts of Woman, 76, Missing Since…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 491