CrimeLocalSociety

Deputies Investigating Apparant Suicide at Gatehouse Drive and Yamato Road in Boca Raton; Elderly Man Shot Himself In Vehicle

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

SUICIDE INVESTIGATION
Deputies and Fire Rescue found an elderly male who was pronounced dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot while seated in the driver’s seat. No evidence suggests that the decedent’s death was anything other than a suicide. Photo credit: Lacey Lin Photography / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

BOCA RATON, FL – Deputies and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to the 8300 Block of Yamato Road in unincorporated Boca Raton to an unresponsive adult male inside of a vehicle. Upon arrival an elderly male was pronounced dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot while seated in the driver’s seat.

A preliminary investigation discovered that a citizen saw the vehicle travelling in reverse across several lanes of traffic. The citizen broke the driver’s window to render aid to the driver who appeared to be passed out. The vehicle finally came to a rest in the shoulder of the road and the citizen was able to turn the vehicle off. Several eyewitnesses confirmed this. No evidence suggests that the decedent’s death was anything other than a suicide.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

An Eye-Opening Awakening for a South Florida Lifelong…

Alan Bergstein

Top NYC Businessman, Mensch, Stands up for President Trump;…

Alan Bergstein

If Trump Loses: These 10 Ought To Be As Clear And Obvious As…

Gene Van Shaar
1 of 492