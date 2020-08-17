Deputies Investigating Apparant Suicide at Gatehouse Drive and Yamato Road in Boca Raton; Elderly Man Shot Himself In Vehicle

Deputies and Fire Rescue found an elderly male who was pronounced dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot while seated in the driver’s seat. No evidence suggests that the decedent’s death was anything other than a suicide. Photo credit: Lacey Lin Photography / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

BOCA RATON, FL – Deputies and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to the 8300 Block of Yamato Road in unincorporated Boca Raton to an unresponsive adult male inside of a vehicle. Upon arrival an elderly male was pronounced dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot while seated in the driver’s seat.

A preliminary investigation discovered that a citizen saw the vehicle travelling in reverse across several lanes of traffic. The citizen broke the driver’s window to render aid to the driver who appeared to be passed out. The vehicle finally came to a rest in the shoulder of the road and the citizen was able to turn the vehicle off. Several eyewitnesses confirmed this. No evidence suggests that the decedent’s death was anything other than a suicide.