Top NYC Businessman, Mensch, Stands up for President Trump; Forms Concerned Christians and Jews for Trump; Sounds Alarm of Radicals

New York City real estate developer Ron Edelstein as he presented Americans For A Safe Israel – A.F.S.I.’s annual 2018 Jabotinsky Speech at Park East Synagogue in New York City. Photo credit: YouTube.com, JewTube, Americans For A Safe Israel.

BOCA RATON, FL – A buddy of mine, Ron Edelstein, is a rare bird. First of all, he’s Jewish. A brave one, at that. He’s a New Yorker, a local real estate developer, a big philanthropist, member of a synagogue, family man and to top it all off, he’s an outspoken, fearless Trump supporter. How this guy lives, works and does business in the Big Apple with these credentials indicates just how strong he is. He is the model others who live under the domination of a corrupt, Communist admiring Mayor should emulate. He needs support. I admire and look up to him.

Ron was not, I repeat, was not born with the proverbial silver spoon in his mouth. Both his parents were Holocaust survivors. His dad started out in the city as a roof laborer and Ron worked with him tarring and repairing roofs while in high school. The small business they created morphed big into real estate and Ron now ranks as one of the major NYC leaders in that industry. Through the years doing business with Donald Trump, Ron has gotten to know the President to be an honest, forthright and decent individual who is also a hard-driving, goal oriented businessman. That’s how you succeed in life. And now Ron wants the Jewish community to wake up from its Jewish-umbilical-cord-Democrat genetic induced stupor and recognize their future hangs on this next election.

A small business Ronald J. Edelstein (left) and his father created morphed big into real estate. Through the years doing business with Donald Trump (right), Ron has gotten to know the President to be an honest, forthright and decent individual who is also a hard-driving, goal oriented businessman. Photo credit: Fern Sidman for Ron Edelstein.

This outspoken Jewish activist has founded the, “Concerned Christians and Jews for Trump” to open the eyes of the Judeo/Christian communities to understand that the Radical Left has taken over the helm of the Democrat Party, leading it down the slippery slope of Socialism/Marxism that now openly condemns these religions and plans to eventually erase them from our land. If you have doubts, just look at the handiwork of the Socialist virus in Russia, Cuba, China, Venezuela and of course, Nazi Germany. The embryo of their evils began with a simple move to destroy democracy and religion. Jew hating is now the current trend in our colleges, the K-12 system under the teachers’ unions, in the media with the NYT, CNN, MSNBC and scarily in Congress with the likes of Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, all guided by our own Jewish traitor, Bernie Sanders. Christians must look no further than the obscene questioning by Dem VP nominee, Kamala Harris, of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, demeaning his Catholic background. Danger signs for all of us.

And Ron Edelstein is trying to sound the alarm of this unprecedented take-over of our government by the Radical/Socialist/Communist goal oriented Democrat Party if President Donald trump is not re-elected to the White House. Edelstein’s quote: “President Trump is the only leader who has the temerity to speak out boldly against the scourge of Jew hatred. He’s moved our Embassy to Jerusalem, granted sovereignty to the Golan Heights and just recently brokered a real peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Egypt and amazingly, Arabia now coddle up to Israel under the brilliancy of Trump’s unique diplomacy and negotiating skills. Donald has protected the terrorized, dwindling Middle East Christian community and has called for their admittance to this country as opposed to Obama’s sucking in millions of Muslims into our borders.”

Ron has thrown his own resources into the battleground states such as Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan in order to secure Trump’s second term in office. He has been multi-media interviewed in these states urging Jews and Christians to forget about their previous political loyalties and vote instead for their survival. And that’s exactly what President Trump has on his agenda for his second term. The survival of our nation.

Ron’s words: “As this country stands on the precipice of total lawlessness and anarchy, it is President Trump who has the courage to call out the Antifa terrorists and their partners in fascism, the violent Marxists of the Black Lives matter movement. If Sleepy Joe becomes the (short term, for sure) president, then wealth in this country will disappear and bigotry of all forms will mushroom.” Look at the real news reports and videos. Look at the boarded up shopping districts around the country, the desolation left after Democrat Governors, Mayors and Congresspeople looked the other way as the life’s work of so many went up in flames or were looted away by those in by those in mourning for a thug. Ron Edelstein needs your help to spread the word. Your kids’ futures depend on a Donald Trump win.