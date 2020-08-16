CrimeLocalSociety

Police Seeking Whereabouts of Woman, 76, Missing Since Tuesday, August 11, from Delray Beach, Kings Point, Possibly Endangered Adult

By Joe Mcdermott
Marthe Saint Louis
Marthe is described as being 5’9″ and approximately 160 lbs., has black hair, brown eyes and wear glasses. Her clothing description is unknown. Anyone who comes into contact with Marthe Saint Louis is urged to contact Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Marthe Saint Louis. Marthe, 76, walked away from her address in the 500 block of Brittany L, Delray Beach, Kings Point. The last time anyone had contact with Marthe was Tuesday, August 11, 2020. No one has seen or heard from her since.

Marthe is believed to be in the early stages of Dementia. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office considers her to be a missing and possibly endangered adult. Anyone who comes into contact with Marthe Saint Louis is urged to contact Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

