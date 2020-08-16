CrimeLocalSociety

House Fire Claims Life Of Deland Man

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Volusia Sheriff
Firefighters removed the victim, 76-year-old John Schauber Jr., from the living room, and he was transported to AdventHealth DeLand, where he was later pronounced deceased. There were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances observed by detectives during the initial investigation.

DELAND, FL — A DeLand man lost his life in a house fire Saturday night, with the preliminary evidence suggesting the fire was accidental and electrical in nature. According to authorities, Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire at 4197 Woodland Circle shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, and Volusia County and DeLand firefighters were already working to control the flames.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

