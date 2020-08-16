CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Double Shooting in Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
Upon arrival deputies located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

LAKE WORTH, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, sometime after 7:00 pm. deputies responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of La Rose Court, Lake Worth. Upon arrival deputies located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to a local hospital where they are expected to survive.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on scene investigating further. No motive or suspect information is known at this time. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

