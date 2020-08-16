Detectives Investigating Double Shooting in Lake Worth

Sometime after 7:00 pm. deputies responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of La Rose Court, Lake Worth. Upon arrival deputies located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

LAKE WORTH, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, sometime after 7:00 pm. deputies responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of La Rose Court, Lake Worth. Upon arrival deputies located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to a local hospital where they are expected to survive.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on scene investigating further. No motive or suspect information is known at this time. More information will be released when it becomes available.