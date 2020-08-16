Broward Sheriff’s Office Heartbroken Following Passing Of Lieutenant Aldemar “Al” Rengifo Jr., Who Died After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony (right) in a N95 medical face mask at a Press Conference at Urban League of Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Florida/USA – April 17, 2020. File photo. Photo credit: YES Market Media / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Sheriff Gregory Tony and the men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office are heartbroken following the passing of Broward Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Aldemar “Al” Rengifo Jr., who died on Sunday, August 16 after testing positive and being hospitalized for the coronavirus (COVID-19) on July 27.

Rengifo, 47, served Broward Sheriff’s Office and the people of Broward County for more than 20 years. He joined Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Department of Law Enforcement as a deputy sheriff cadet in January 2000. After working as a deputy, Rengifo was promoted to sergeant on November 28, 2015 and promoted to lieutenant less than four years later on June 8, 2019.

During his tour of duty with Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Rengifo worked in various district offices and in the divisions of Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigations. Most recently, he was assigned to the Youth and Neighborhood Services Bureau where he was overseeing the School Resource Officer Unit, Police Athletic League and police explorers.

Lt. Rengifo was known for his commitment to the agency and community and for his superior communication skills and ability to complete complex tasks. In 2012, while serving the Weston community, he was recognized as “Detective of the Year” for his leadership and dedication to keeping residents and visitors safe.

Lt. Rengifo was a true professional. During one of his annual performance evaluations, a supervisor wrote, “He interacts well with his peers along with the general public and can be counted on to maintain a calm and professional demeanor when dealing with complex and stressful situations.”

Rengifo was born in Boston, Mass. and graduated from Western High School in Davie. Before pursuing a career in law enforcement, he earned an associate degree in medical assisting from Keiser College and worked for more than six years as a medical assistant. Lt. Rengifo is survived by his wife and son as well as a host of relatives and friends. He will be deeply missed.