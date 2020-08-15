Florida Department Of Law Enforcement Investigates Deputy Involved Shooting In Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FL – When Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to take an armed subject into custody, the encounter resulted in a deputy-involved shooting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting that occurred Friday evening.

According to authorities, at approximately 7:22 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies from the Dania Beach district responded to a domestic disturbance at 5400 block of Southwest 32nd Terrace in Dania Beach. Upon deputies’ arrival, the victim advised them that she was involved in an altercation with her boyfriend, identified as Joshua Gay, 28, who during the altercation went to her safe and took out a firearm. Deputies set up a perimeter and Broward Sheriff’s Office aviation and canine units responded to search for Gay.

At just before 9 p.m., a call came out in regards to gunshots at the 2500 block of Stirling Road in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation already overhead located the suspect and deputies responded. At this time deputies attempted to apprehend the armed male, which resulted in a deputy-involved shooting. The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.

Gay was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. No deputies were injured, and no other injuries were reported. A firearm was recovered on scene, and FDLE will be the lead investigators of this incident. Per Broward Sheriff’s Office policy, the deputy who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative assignment pending further investigation.