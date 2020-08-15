CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Belle Glade

By Joe Mcdermott
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the shooting homicide. The motive and suspect information is unknown at this time. Detectives are in the preliminary stages of this investigation. File photo.

BELLE GLADE, FL – Deputies were dispatched to a shots fired report at 34 Roosevelt Street in unincorporated Belle Glade. Upon arrival deputies located a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the shooting homicide. The motive and suspect information is unknown at this time. Detectives are in the preliminary stages of this investigation.  More information will be released when it becomes available.

