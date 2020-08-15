Deltona Man, Christopher Sanchez-Roman, 33, Charged in Fatal I-4 Stabbing

Christopher Sanchez-Roman, 33, was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he is being held without bond. He was charged with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.

DELTONA, FL – A Deltona man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing Friday night inside a vehicle traveling on I-4. According to authorities, deputies responded to the Racetrac gas station at 3201 Howland Boulevard in Deltona, shortly before 9:30 p.m. last night. Two victims had been stabbed, and one was not breathing.

The investigation revealed that a group of four men in a van were coworkers, driving back to Deltona from the Tampa area. On the way back, the group stopped and bought beer to drink on the ride home, and several empty beer cans were found in the van.

In the area of mile marker 114 near Deltona, a rear-seat passenger, 33-year-old Christopher Sanchez-Roman, became angry when he felt he was being made fun of, and stabbed 30-year-old front-seat passenger Yoni Cipriano-Cruz. Sanchez-Roman then stabbed another rear passenger. a 26-year-old male coworker, before the driver pulled into the Racetrac station for help.

Cipriano-Cruz was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to the hospital in Deltona, where he was pronounced deceased. The second victim was taken to the hospital in Sanford with multiple stab wounds that were not deemed to be life-threatening.

Sanchez-Roman was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he is being held without bond. He was charged with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.

Sanchez-Roman has numerous arrests dating back to 2010 for charges including aggravated battery on a pregnant person, possession of cannabis, domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation, smuggling contraband in prison, carrying a concealed weapon, DUI, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly intoxication, assault, cruelty to animals, and abuse of an elderly person or disabled adult.

According to Volusia County corrections records, Sanchez-Roman has numerous arrests dating back to 2010 for charges including aggravated battery on a pregnant person, possession of cannabis, domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation, smuggling contraband in prison, carrying a concealed weapon, DUI, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly intoxication, assault, cruelty to animals, and abuse of an elderly person or disabled adult.