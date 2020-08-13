Family Arrested After Couple Flees Traffic Stop; Mother Calls Police to Report Vehicle Stolen While Hiding In Woods

The driver, identified as Markee Webb, 42, (left), was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving without a license and resisting arrest. Keydra Daynay Lyons, 29, (center), was arrested and charged with resisting arrest. Contina Smith, 47, who is also Webb’s mother, called to report the vehicle stolen. Smith was arrested and charged with filing a false police report.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) attempted a traffic stop on August 12 at 8:39 pm on a Nissan Altima for the tag light being out. The vehicle did not immediately pull over and when it did, the vehicle was never put in park. As the deputy approached the vehicle on the passenger side, the vehicle quickly accelerated. The deputy was clearly able to see the male driver due to the window being down and there was a female in the passenger seat.

The vehicle drove recklessly at a high rate of speed with no regard for the safety of others. Deputies did not pursue the vehicle. The vehicle was later located abandoned in the northwest cul-de-sac on Magnolia Trace Boulevard in Palm Coast near a wooded area.

A perimeter was established and a K-9 Unit responded along with Volusia Sheriff’s Air One helicopter. Multiple announcements were made for the subjects to exit the woods but they did not comply. The K-9 Unit and deputies entered the woods. Once close to the subjects, the subjects announced that they were surrendering.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Markee Webb, was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving without a license and resisting arrest. He was released after posting a $6,000 bond. The passenger, identified as 29-year-old Keydra Daynay Lyons, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest. She was released after posting a $500 bond.

While deputies were out with the two subjects, the registered owner of the vehicle, 47-year-old Contina Smith, who is also Webb’s mother, called to report the vehicle stolen. The investigation into that claim revealed the Webb contacted his mother after abandoning the vehicle and while hiding in the woods. At that time, Smith called to report her vehicle stolen. She then admitted to knowing her son had the vehicle and it was not stolen. Smith was arrested and charged with filing a false police report. She was released after posting a $500 bond.

“It wasn’t enough to flee from a minor traffic violation so they decided to make it a family affair by mom reporting her car stolen even though she knew her son had it,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This was a night full of poor decisions but I hope they are able to get back on the right track and get their lives back in order. We want to thank the Volusia Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the search.”

None of the subjects arrested have previous arrests in Flagler County.