Execution: Five-year-old Boy Out Riding His Bicycle Was Shot And Killed In Cold Blood, Point Blank Range – Neighbor Witnessed: “Was Like A Movie”

Police say that although EMS workers performed lifesaving efforts on the boy, Cannon Hinnant, later died at a Wilson Medical Center. A GoFundMe page was created by Cannon’s family. The suspect, 25-year-old Darius N. Sessoms of Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and held with no bond.

According to Cannon’s mother, the boy’s two sisters, ages 8 and 7, watched the incident take place. Doris Lybrand, a neighbor who also witnessed the shooting, said Sessoms ran up to Cannon, put the gun near his head and pulled the trigger before running back to his own house.

‘You think people don’t run across the street and kill kids; it was like a movie’

The suspect, 25-year-old Darius N. Sessoms of Wilson was quickly identified by investigators after fleeing the scene and was arrested at his residence in Goldsboro the next day by U.S. Marshals, Goldsboro police, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Sessoms was charged with first-degree murder and held with no bond.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday night at the steps of the Wilson County Courthouse at 115 Nash Street in Wilson. The service is being organized by the Change Coalition of Wilson. A GoFundMe page was created by Cannon’s family.

“The Wilson Police Department sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to the family of Cannon during this tragic time,” the Department said in a release Monday morning.

No details about a possible motive for the shooting have been released, but police said the shooting was not random.