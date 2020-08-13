COPS: “Dangerous” Suspect Wanted For Armed Robbery and Shooting At Local Gas Station In Lake Park

According to authorities, detectives are seeking a dangerous suspect who entered the Mobil gas station located in he 900 block of 10th Street, Lake Park and held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding he open the company safe.

LAKE PARK, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community to identify a suspect they say is dangerous and wanted for armed robbery and a shooting at a local gas station in Lake Park on August 12, 2020 at 11:20 pm.

According to authorities, detectives are seeking a dangerous suspect who entered the Mobil gas station located in he 900 block of 10th Street, Lake Park and held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding he open the company safe. A struggle ensued and the suspect discharged his weapon striking the clerk in the upper thigh. The clerk was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as bald, in his late twenties to early thirties, approximately 6’ to 6’02” and slender build. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.