CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: “Dangerous” Suspect Wanted For Armed Robbery and Shooting At Local Gas Station In Lake Park

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Dangerous
According to authorities, detectives are seeking a dangerous suspect who entered the Mobil gas station located in he 900 block of 10th Street, Lake Park and held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding he open the company safe.

LAKE PARK, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community to identify a suspect they say is dangerous and wanted for armed robbery and a shooting at a local gas station in Lake Park on August 12, 2020 at 11:20 pm. 

According to authorities, detectives are seeking a dangerous suspect who entered the Mobil gas station located in he 900 block of 10th Street, Lake Park and held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding he open the company safe. A struggle ensued and the suspect discharged his weapon striking the clerk in the upper thigh. The clerk was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

The suspect was described as bald, in his late twenties to early thirties, approximately 6’ to 6’02” and slender build. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Son Charged In 2012 Murder Of Father, Who Was Found In St.…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Body Found Floating In Canal In Port Charlotte; Detectives…

Jessica Mcfadyen

WATCH: Four Men Arrested During Daytona Beach Area Sheriff’s…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 483