Broward Detectives Investigating Homeless Man Shot in Pompano Beach Between the Burger King and 7-11 on North Federal Highway

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are trying to find the person who killed a homeless man in Pompano Beach on Tuesday night. According to authorities, at approximately 9:39 p.m. August 11, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a shooting between the Burger King and 7-11 on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. Another call was received at approximately 9:41 p.m. in reference to the shooting at 14 North Federal Highway.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and upon their arrival they located a victim, identified as Joseph Surace, 28, suffering from a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported Surace to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies established a crime scene and set up a perimeter. Broward Sheriff’s Office canine responded to assist in searching for the suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The case is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4278. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.