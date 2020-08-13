CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Investigating Homeless Man Shot in Pompano Beach Between the Burger King and 7-11 on North Federal Highway

By Joe Mcdermott
Pompano Beach
According to authorities, Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are trying to find the person who killed a homeless man in Pompano Beach on Tuesday night from shooting a between the Burger King and 7-11 on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are trying to find the person who killed a homeless man in Pompano Beach on Tuesday night. According to authorities, at approximately 9:39 p.m. August 11, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a shooting between the Burger King and 7-11 on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. Another call was received at approximately 9:41 p.m. in reference to the shooting at 14 North Federal Highway. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and upon their arrival they located a victim, identified as Joseph Surace, 28, suffering from a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported Surace to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies established a crime scene and set up a perimeter. Broward Sheriff’s Office canine responded to assist in searching for the suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. 

The case is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4278. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

