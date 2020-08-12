CrimeLocalSociety

Son Charged In 2012 Murder Of Father, Who Was Found In St. Johns River

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Robert Remus Jr.
Nearly eight years after the Robert Remus Sr., 67, was murdered, Detectives received a warrant for the arrest of Robert Remus Jr., 51, of Debary Florida, as the person responsible for his father’s death. e is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

DELTONA, FL – According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the son of a man found dead in the St. Johns River in December 2012 has been charged in his father’s murder. Robert Remus Jr., 51, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday at his home in DeBary. He is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

His father, Robert Remus Sr., was 67 when he was discovered by boaters on Dec. 12, 2012. Remus Sr. was found floating in the St. Johns River north of 488 West Highbanks Road, Debary (Highbanks Marina). Upon recovery from the water, it was discovered that the victim had a rope tied around his body and tethered to an object below the water. At autopsy, the victim was positively identified and his death was ruled a homicide.

When the investigation began, it was learned that Remus Sr. and Remus Jr. had left the Highbanks Marina together on a pontoon boat a few days prior to the victim being found dead.  Detectives interviewed Remus Jr. and it was determined that he was the last person to see his father alive. In addition, after his father was found dead, Remus Jr. began telling various accounts of his father’s whereabouts to several different parties, all while continuing to frequent his father’s residence.

Remus Jr. was also believed, based on historical cell phone records, to have been in possession of and utilized Remus Sr.’s cell phone after his death.  Remus Jr. also saw significant financial gain after his father’s death, as he was awarded thousands of dollars after Remus Sr.’s assets were liquidated via probate court.

Throughout the investigation, various Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit detectives worked on the case. While Robert Remus Jr. was a person of interest, there was not enough evidence to make an arrest. 

For the past year, Major Case Unit Detective Seth Amrhine reviewed the case and developed some new investigative leads. Detective Amrhine used updated technology to review cell phone records, had DNA evidence re-analyzed and conducted new interviews with those related to the case. He also worked with the State Attorney’s Office Homicide Investigative Unit on the case review. 

Nearly eight years after the victim’s murder, Detective Amrhine received a warrant for the arrest of Remus Jr. as the person responsible for his father’s death.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Armed Convicted Felon Flees On Foot After Traffic Stop In…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Deputies: Port Charlotte Man Caught Driving With 5.9 Pounds…

Jessica Mcfadyen

COPS: West Palm Beach Man Busted for Sex Trafficking of…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 481