Over 1,200 Kids To Be Served By Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward Starting August 19th; “Doing Whatever It Takes To Continue Shaping Futures”

The Boys & Girls Club of Broward County will serve over 1,200 kids upon Broward County school openings on August 19th 2020, “doing whatever it takes to continue shaping futures” says Broward County Boys & Girls Clubs Co-CEO, Chris Gentile. Photo courtesy Zucker Lewis.

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) have confirmed Wednesday, August 19th as the opening date for their 12 club locations, serving over 1,200 club members during the new hours of 7:30am – 4:30pm, in an effort to increase support for overworked parents re-entering the workplace as their children continue distance learning at BGCBC club locations – with access to internet supervised by staff members, healthy meals and snacks, and classroom-like settings where trained staff will be on-site to provide assistance with homework and online studies, while remaining in a safe environment for the better of the community.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) private agency, dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during their critical period of growth. Photo courtesy Zucker Lewis.

“The mission of our clubs is to help our community, especially during these challenging times. We are so pleased that our 12 Broward County clubs can provide a safe space whereby parents are assured their kids are focused on their distance learning with proper meals while they are able to get back to work,” says Broward County Boys & Girls Clubs Co-CEO, Chris Gentile.

The health and safety of club members and staff remains the highest priority at all club locations and BGCBC are committed to adopting enhanced practices intended to help limit the potential spread of illness, per recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local boards of health. Upon arrival, club members will receive a wellness check via thermal temperature screening and observations will continue throughout the day to assure the safety and well-being of the kids. In addition, all BGCBC staff and club members will be subject to mandatory and proper mask wearing in both indoor and outdoor public spaces, practice responsible social distancing, and utilize hand sanitizing stations located on club premises.

Serving more than 12,000 at-risk youths, ages 6-18 each year from its 12 Broward County-area clubs, their purpose is to inspire and enable children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Photo courtesy Zucker Lewis.