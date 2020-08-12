CrimeLocalSociety

Loxahatchee Man, 63, Charged with 2nd Degree Murder with a Firearm

By Joe Mcdermott
Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE,FL – Just before 9:00 pm, August 10, 2020, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 16000 block of E. Edinburgh Drive, Loxahatchee.  Upon arrival deputies located a male deceased from at least one gunshot wound. 

Deputies learned that an altercation took place between two known males which resulted in gunfire. After an investigation by Palm Beach County Violent Crimes Division detectives found probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Humberto Delcampo, 63, of Loxahatchee, for 2nd Degree Murder with a Firearm.

Delcampo was arrested, brought to the Palm Beach County Jail and is currently going through the booking process. He is expected to be attending first appearance, Thursday, morning. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

