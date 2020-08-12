Loxahatchee Man, 63, Charged with 2nd Degree Murder with a Firearm

Humberto Delcampo, 63, of Loxahatchee, was arrested, brought to the Palm Beach County Jail and is currently going through the booking process. He is expected to be attending first appearance, Thursday, morning.

LOXAHATCHEE,FL – Just before 9:00 pm, August 10, 2020, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 16000 block of E. Edinburgh Drive, Loxahatchee. Upon arrival deputies located a male deceased from at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies learned that an altercation took place between two known males which resulted in gunfire. After an investigation by Palm Beach County Violent Crimes Division detectives found probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Humberto Delcampo, 63, of Loxahatchee, for 2nd Degree Murder with a Firearm.

Delcampo was arrested, brought to the Palm Beach County Jail and is currently going through the booking process. He is expected to be attending first appearance, Thursday, morning. More information will be released when it becomes available.