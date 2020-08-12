CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Searching For Suspects Wanted For Car Creeping in Lake Worth Beach; May Be Driving or Have Access to A Bluish Chevrolet Equinox

By Joe Mcdermott
car creeping
According to authorities, two unknown males seen in the photos released are wanted for committing what they say have been multiple vehicle burglaries in the City of Lake Worth Beach, specifically North A Street and Crestwood Boulevard.

The suspects appear to have arrived and fled in a Chevrolet Equinox. This particular incident occurred on August 9, 2020.

Chevrolet Equinox

The suspects appear to have arrived and fled in a Chevrolet Equinox. This particular incident occurred on August 9, 2020. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

