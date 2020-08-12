Detectives Searching For Suspects Wanted For Car Creeping in Lake Worth Beach; May Be Driving or Have Access to A Bluish Chevrolet Equinox

According to authorities, two unknown males seen in the photos released are wanted for committing what they say have been multiple vehicle burglaries in the City of Lake Worth Beach, specifically North A Street and Crestwood Boulevard.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community to identify two suspect they say are wanted for car creeping in the City of Lake Worth Beach. According to authorities, detectives are seeking to identify two unknown males seen in the photos released for committing what they say have been multiple vehicle burglaries in the City of Lake Worth Beach, specifically North A Street and Crestwood Boulevard.

The suspects appear to have arrived and fled in a Chevrolet Equinox. This particular incident occurred on August 9, 2020.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.