CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Crackdown Shows Results; Residents Asked to Continue to Report Tips to Keep Community Safe

By George McGregor
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, NY – The Broward Sheriff’s Office completed a large scale operation in unincorporated Central Broward aimed at deterring and preventing incidents that lead to violent crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents can expect to see continued law enforcement activities in this area.

Since the beginning of this operation on July 17, deputies responded to and dispersed 26 gatherings, made 57 arrests and wrote 404 citations. The arrests include Carrying Concealed Firearm, Grand Theft Auto, Driving Under the Influence, Violation of Probation and Driving while License Suspended in addition to several warrant arrests. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office cautions residents to neither coordinate nor attend any large gatherings or parties which violate any law, ordinance or provision of executive orders, which includes the mandate of social distancing and facial coverings. 

Residents are being asked to report unlawful or unusual activities by dialing 954-764-HELP (4357) for non-emergency response or dialing 911 for situations which require immediate emergency response. Residents can also report information via the SaferWatch mobile app which allows users to report non-emergency incidents and crime tips in real time directly to Broward Sheriff’s Office. We must all work together to keep our community safe, so if you see something, say something.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Homicide Detectives Investigating Shooting That Left Man…

Joe Mcdermott

Sharon L’Herrou, President & CEO of 211 HelpLine, Named…

George McGregor

Puppies Found In 108 Degree Travel Trailer in Brooksville,…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 482