Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Crackdown Shows Results; Residents Asked to Continue to Report Tips to Keep Community Safe

FORT LAUDERDALE, NY – The Broward Sheriff’s Office completed a large scale operation in unincorporated Central Broward aimed at deterring and preventing incidents that lead to violent crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents can expect to see continued law enforcement activities in this area.

Since the beginning of this operation on July 17, deputies responded to and dispersed 26 gatherings, made 57 arrests and wrote 404 citations. The arrests include Carrying Concealed Firearm, Grand Theft Auto, Driving Under the Influence, Violation of Probation and Driving while License Suspended in addition to several warrant arrests.

Broward Sheriff’s Office cautions residents to neither coordinate nor attend any large gatherings or parties which violate any law, ordinance or provision of executive orders, which includes the mandate of social distancing and facial coverings.

Residents are being asked to report unlawful or unusual activities by dialing 954-764-HELP (4357) for non-emergency response or dialing 911 for situations which require immediate emergency response. Residents can also report information via the SaferWatch mobile app which allows users to report non-emergency incidents and crime tips in real time directly to Broward Sheriff’s Office. We must all work together to keep our community safe, so if you see something, say something.