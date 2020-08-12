Broward Sheriff’s Office Seeks Assistance In Locating Missing 10 Year Old

Shad Rahman Olivier Palmeus, 10, was last seen at 1204 Seaview Drive in North Lauderdale. Palmeus is described as being approximately 4’1″ in height with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with yellow and grey in the shoulder area, long black pants with grey and black sandals.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – At approximately 4:07 p.m. August 12, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were flagged down in reference to a missing child, identified as Shad Rahman Olivier Palmeus. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are canvassing the area for Palmeus. Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit responded and are assisting in the search as well.

Palmeus was last seen at 1204 Seaview Drive in North Lauderdale. Palmeus is described as being approximately 4’1″ in height with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with yellow and grey in the shoulder area, long black pants with grey and black sandals. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.