Broward Detectives Searching for Tattooed Burglar Who Stole Two Loaded Handguns from Vehicle Inside Oakland Park Apartment Complex

Surveillance video from the apartment complex captured the thief walking through the parking lot and trying to open car doors. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park district say the burglar stole the guns from one car and money from a separate vehicle.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – A tattooed burglar is now considered armed and potentially dangerous after stealing two loaded handguns from a vehicle at an Oakland Park apartment complex. According to authorities, the crime occurred either late Sunday, August 9 or early Monday, August 10.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex in the 100 block of Lake Emerald Drive captured the thief walking through the parking lot and trying to open car doors. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park district say the burglar stole the guns from one car and money from a separate vehicle. Detectives believe the crimes occurred sometime between 9 p.m. on August 9 and 7 a.m. on August 10.

The burglar has a distinctive, triangular tattoo on the back of his neck as well as a large tattoo covering much of the lower part of his left arm. The burglar was believed to be driving an older model, silver Dodge Charger.

Detectives are reminding people to lock their car doors, remove valuables from their vehicles and never leave guns in a vehicle or unsecured.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the burglar’s identity is asked to call Oakland Park District Detective Joshua Kessler at 954-202-3117. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.