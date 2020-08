The call came in around 10:21 am of a body floating in the canal. So far the death is not being considered suspicious. Next of kin has not yet been notified at this time. Updates will be released as the investigation continues. Photo credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating a body found in Port Charlotte. According to authorities, investigators are on the scene which is between the intersection of Easy Street and Harbor on Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

