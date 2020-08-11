Sharon L’Herrou, President & CEO of 211 HelpLine, Named Chair of Florida Alliance for Information & Referrals Systems (FLAIRS)

Sharon L’Herrou has served as the President/ CEO of 211 HelpLine since September 2016, following her tenure as VP of Operations. In this short time, she has launched many new agency initiatives to better serve the community that include a program for veterans and participation in the national Disaster Distress Helpline.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – 211 HelpLine’s Sharon L’Herrou has been named as chair for FLAIRS and will serve until the end of 2021. FLAIRS is the statewide entity charged with oversight of the state’s information, referral, and crisis interventions services throughout Florida. They do this through advocacy, coordination and education. Key components also contain certification and accreditation of participating agencies to ensure quality service to the community.

This professional organization also makes a daily impact in the lives of Floridians through its oversight of various state-wide initiatives, such as Summer BreakSpots and other feeding programs so critical during this pandemic, and Diabetes Education and Prevention that also includes messaging about healthy heart living and stroke prevention and many others.

Sharon L’Herrou has served as the President/ CEO of 211 HelpLine since September 2016, following her tenure as Vice President of Operations. In this short time, she has launched many new agency initiatives to better serve the community that include a program for veterans and participation in the national Disaster Distress Helpline.

Sharon has developed and maintained relationships with key stakeholders and has represented 211 as an expert panelist. She also took the lead on the agency’s drive for national re-accreditation with organizations such as the American Association of Suicidology (AAS), and has increased the organization’s funding and program offerings, including adding initiatives such as “Lifeline Chat,” expanded texting, and linkages for those struggling with addiction. Sharon has a master’s degree in Educational Leadership with over 20 years’ experience in social services and management.