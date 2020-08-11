Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris As Vice President Nominee; Makes History As First Black Woman to Serve As Major Political Party Running Mate

Senator Kamala Harris waves to crowd after announcing her failed candidacy for president. Oakland, CA, Jan.27, 2019. Harris will make history as the first Black woman to serve as a major political party’s VP pick. The Biden campaign said Biden and Harris will deliver remarks together on Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo credit: Kim Wilson / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to Politico, Joe Biden has selected California Senator, and former Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. to be his running mate for the 2020 election. Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, was one of the Democratic field’s front-runners during presidential debates earlier this year.

Harris will make history as the first Black woman to serve as a major political party’s VP pick. The Biden campaign said Biden and Harris will deliver remarks together on Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware.

“I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021,” Biden said according to Fox News.

Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Biden had also been considering Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice, Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer and United States Senator Elizabeth Warren. Whether this is a positive or negative outcome is ultimately up to the voters in November.

Picking Harris, the second African American woman and the first Indian American to serve in the United States Senate, is 55, and provides the ticket with some generational as well as social diversity. Biden, 77, of whom was suspected to be choosing a woman of color, would be the oldest president-elect in U.S. history.

