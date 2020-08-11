CrimeLocalSociety

Homicide Detectives Investigating Shooting That Left Man Dead In Pompano Beach Following Early Morning Break-In

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, at around 2:42 a.m. Saturday, August 8, Broward Regional Communications received a burglary in progress call at 1715 N.W. 14th Circle in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched, and while en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting. 

According to authorities, at around 2:42 a.m. Saturday, August 8, Broward Regional Communications received a burglary in progress call at 1715 N.W. 14th Circle in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched, and while en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting. 

On scene, deputies made contact with the homeowner and an occupant of the residence, Jeremy Rivers, who advised that Brian Scott broke into the residence. Following the break-in, a physical altercation ensued between Scott and Rivers in which a firearm was produced. A shot was fired, and Scott was pronounced deceased on scene by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue at 2:59 a.m. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office crime scene and homicide detectives were notified of the incident, and the case is being forwarded to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed in this case.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

