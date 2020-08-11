Detectives Searching for Suspect Wanted for Armed Robbery in Belle Glade

According to the report, the unknown male seen in the photos released followed a victim from Bobby’s Market in Belle Glade to the 700 block of SW Avenue C, Belle Glade, where he battered and robbed the victim.

BELLE GLADE, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community to identify a suspect they say is wanted for armed robbery to a person in Belle Glade on July 31, 2020 at approximately 6:30 am.

According to the report, the unknown male seen in the photos released followed a victim from Bobby’s Market in Belle Glade to the 700 block of SW Avenue C, Belle Glade, where he battered and robbed the victim. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.