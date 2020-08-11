COPS: West Palm Beach Man Busted for Sex Trafficking of Minors and Lew, Lascivious Battery, Kidnapping, Booked Into Palm Beach County Jail

According to authorities, Cheridon Edgar, 23, of West Palm Beach, was engaging in sexual activity with minor females in exchange for cash and items of monetary value. Edgar was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Main Detention Center and charged with four separate counts related to lewd lascivious behavior with a minor.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On June 5, 2020, detectives from the Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Task Force, began an investigation into minor females engaging in sexual activity with an adult male, Cheridon Edgar, 23, of West Palm Beach, in exchange for cash and items of monetary value.

According to authorities, Edgar was known to carry a handgun, as seen by both victims and would threaten the victims and their families as a means of control when they no longer wanted to continue to engage in sex with him.

On August 6, 2020, detectives developed probable cause to charge Cheridon Edgar. On August 10, 2020, Edgar was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Main Detention Center and charged with Kidnapping, human trafficking, lewd lascivious behavior and battery involving a victim between 12 and 16.