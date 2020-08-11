CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: West Palm Beach Man Busted for Sex Trafficking of Minors and Lew, Lascivious Battery, Kidnapping, Booked Into Palm Beach County Jail

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Cheridon Edgar
 According to authorities, Cheridon Edgar, 23, of West Palm Beach, was engaging in sexual activity with minor females in exchange for cash and items of monetary value. Edgar was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Main Detention Center and charged with four separate counts related to lewd lascivious behavior with a minor.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On June 5, 2020, detectives from the Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Task Force, began an investigation into minor females engaging in sexual activity with an adult male, Cheridon Edgar, 23, of West Palm Beach, in exchange for cash and items of monetary value. 

According to authorities, Edgar was known to carry a handgun, as seen by both victims and would threaten the victims and their families as a means of control when they no longer wanted to continue to engage in sex with him.

On August 6, 2020, detectives developed probable cause to charge Cheridon Edgar. On August 10, 2020, Edgar was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Main Detention Center and charged with Kidnapping, human trafficking, lewd lascivious behavior and battery involving a victim between 12 and 16.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Father Leaves 4 Year Old Home Alone To Attend DUI School,…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Body Worn Camera Footage Captures Miami-Dade Police Officers…

Joe Mcdermott

Bicyclist Dies Following Vehicle Collision In Dania Beach

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 478