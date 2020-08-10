Bicyclist Dies Following Vehicle Collision In Dania Beach

The left side of William Routhier, of New Smyrna Beach, was struck by the passenger side front bumper of Gonzalez’s vehicle. The impact of the collision ejected Routhier from the Cannondale bike causing him to land just west of the crash scene. File photo: Shutterstock licensed.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that left an 85-year-old bicyclist dead this past Friday. According to the report, at around 4:30 p.m. August 7, William Routhier, of New Smyrna Beach, was on a Cannondale Adventure bicycle traveling south across the westbound lanes of East Dania Beach Boulevard when he rode into the path of a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup.

The Ford, driven by Joseph Gonzalez, 26, of Hollywood, was traveling west in the far left thru lane approaching the 500 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard when the crash occurred.

The left side of Routhier’s bicycle was struck by the passenger side front bumper of Gonzalez’s vehicle. The impact of the collision ejected Routhier from the Cannondale bike causing him to land just west of the crash scene.

Routhier was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue where he was later pronounced deceased at approximately 7:57 p.m.

Gonzalez, who was not injured, remained on site and was cooperative with investigators throughout the on-scene investigation. Evidence collected suggested impairment, excessive speed and mechanical malfunction were not contributing factors to this crash.