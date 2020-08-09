After Two Weeks of Talks, Trump Takes Executive Action on Coronavirus Aid As Democrats Stall To Help American People; Says “We’ve Had It”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump on Saturday signed four executive actions to provide relief from economic damage sustained during the coronavirus pandemic after talks between the White House and Democratic leadership collapsed Friday afternoon.

During an interview on Sunday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had what some have said is a ‘meltdown’ on CNN, saying that the order was “absurdly unconstitutional.”

“First of all, he is saying states have the money. No, they don’t,” Pelosi claimed. “They have expenses from the coronavirus. They have lost revenue. Because of that, they are firing health care workers, first responders, teachers, and the rest, sanitation, transportation because they don’t have the money. Second of all, everything is left out — our assistance to the schools, feeding the hungry, helping people who are going to be evicted. The president’s moratorium, he just did a study to look at a moratorium. Something’s wrong. Either the president doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Clearly, his aides don’t know what he is talking about, or something’s very wrong here about meeting the needs of the American people at this time.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had a similar opinion as the speaker which he shared during an interview on MSNBC.

“We have this huge crisis, the largest economic crisis since the depression, the greatest health crisis since the pandemic. Unfortunately, the president’s executive orders described in one word could describe paltry. The event at the country club is what Trump does, a big show but it doesn’t do anything, as the American people look at these executive orders they don’t come close to doing the job. One, what they proposed and second what’s left out. What’s proposed. On the unemployment benefit, first, the $600 a week has been very successful, it’s kept millions of people out of poverty, pumped more money into the economy, consumer spending is probably the best thing in the economy.”

Trump held a press conference to announce that he has moved forward by taking executive action on coronavirus stimulus relief. He said he wants the stimulus money to go directly to the people, and this executive action does just that.