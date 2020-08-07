Hernando Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Suspect In Spring Lake Homicide

The suspect, identified as Christopher Leroy Whiting, 56, was located and placed under arrest on an unrelated charge. Whiting’s vehicle was secured as a possible crime scene. Christopher Whiting, listed as transient, is currently in the Pasco County Detention Center.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – Sheriff Al Nienhuis is pleased to report an arrest has been made in the Homicide of Emily Marie Kissick. Kissick was found deceased along the side of Spring Lake Highway near Hayman Road in the early hours of July 26, 2020 just before 5 a.m. An autopsy revealed Kissick had been the victim of homicidal violence.

Following up on leads, Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives quickly identified a suspect in the case. Detectives immediately took measures to locate the suspect and secure physical evidence. The suspect, identified as Christopher Leroy Whiting, 56, was located and placed under arrest on an unrelated charge. Whiting’s vehicle was secured as a possible crime scene.

Upon execution of a search warrant, detectives and forensic specialists collected various items of physical evidence from the inside of Whiting’s vehicle. A combination of evidence collected was utilized as probable cause to secure a warrant for the arrest of Whiting.

Christopher Whiting, listed as transient, is currently in the Pasco County Detention Center. A hold will be placed on Whiting for the Hernando County warrant for 2nd Degree Murder. Once Whiting is finished with the Pasco County charges, he will be brought to Hernando County and charged with the Hernando County warrant. The investigation continues. At this time no additional information will be released so as to protect the integrity of the prosecution.