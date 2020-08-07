Giuliani Says “Stop The Nonsense,” Black Lives Matters Are “Killers” and Should Be Labeled “Domestic Terrorist Groups” Without Any Doubt

Giuliani while on Fox and Friends said “Stop the nonsense, Stop the nonsense. These are killers, these are people who hate white people, they’re people who hate white men in particular, and they want to do away with a mother father family, they don’t think fathers are necessary.”

NEW YORK, NY – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a man who has been said to have single-handily cleaned up crime in the city of New York in the early 1990s, dished out some very harsh words for two groups he believes should be labeled as “domestic terrorist organizations,” – Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

During the interview on Fox and Friends Thursday, Giuliani said these people “are killers” who hate white people, in particular, older white men and they are being run and supported by convicted criminals, one of which said at their sentencing, they only wished they had killed more police.

…it is a very, very strange society they want to set up and so far they haven’t said a single word even when the terrible violence is taking place by Antifa or by Black Lives Matter, both of whom are domestic terrorist groups without any doubt, and you know who knows that best, African America. I have actually had them tell me. Why aren’t they classified as a terrorist group? Is it just because they’re black and nobody can say it? Two of the people instrumental with them were big, big shots in the Weather Underground they’re convicted terrorists, one of them had 58 years in jail and Bill Clinton let her out in ‘16 and she’s raising their money, Susan Rosenberg. When she was sentenced, she said I only regret that I wasn’t able to kill the cops that arrested me. That’s who’s running them. Stop the nonsense, Stop the nonsense. These are killers, these are people who hate white people, they’re people who hate white men in particular, and they want to do away with a mother father family, they don’t think fathers are necessary. This is what we’re talking about, not the bull you get on silly television.

Giuliani’s comments come as some Black Lives Matter activists in Salt Lake City face charges with potential life sentences over vandalism and destruction from continuing protests; punishment some say doesn’t fit the alleged crime.