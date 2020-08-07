FEDS: Two Palm Beach Men Charged With Multiple Armed Robberies

Michael Anthony Roundtree Jr., 37, and Daren Bernard Razz III, 40 both of Palm Beach Couunty, Florida, have been arrested and charged with robbery affecting interstate or foreign commerce. According to state records, both men have prior criminal convictions and have served time in state prison.

MIAMI, FL – According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Michael Anthony Roundtree Jr., 37, and Daren Bernard Razz III, 40, both of Riviera Beach, Florida, have been arrested and charged with robbery affecting interstate or foreign commerce. It is alleged that, from August 2019 through August 2020, they committed or attempted twelve armed robberies.

Ariana Fajardo Orshan, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Miami Field Office, and Ric L. Bradshaw, Sheriff, Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office, made the announcement.

According to allegations in the criminal complaint, starting in August 12, 2019, Roundtree and Razz committed ten armed robberies and unsuccessfully attempted to commit two more armed robberies. The victims were auto supply and “dollar” stores in Palm Beach County. The defendants ordinarily worked together. In three instances, one of the defendants acted alone. The defendants entered the stores at night and demanded money and, in some cases, goods at gunpoint. In one instance, one of the defendants pistol-whipped an employee. The most recent robbery occurred on August 4, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan commended the FBI and the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office for its work on this investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Marc Osborne is prosecuting this case.

According to state records, both men have prior criminal convictions and have served time in state prison. Michael Roundtree for armed robbery, false impersonation, carjacking and firearms charges collectively. Roundtree was released in 2016. Sentences for Razz range from burglary, grand theft, assault, and possession of narcotics. Razz was released in 2014.