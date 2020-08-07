Detectives: “Extremely Dangerous” Fugitive Who Shot At Three Unmarked Police Cars During Gang Investigation In Custody

MIAMI, FL – On Wednesday evening at approximately 7:40 p.m.,the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) South District Gang Unit, and the Homicide Bureau’s Street Violence Task Force were fired upon by what they called an “extremely dangerous” fugitive while conducting an investigation.
According to investigators, MDPD detectives were in the intersection of Evergreen Street and Homestead Avenue when a man now identified as Fenqwavious Yahtill Lopez, 22, of Miami, approached the officers, brandished a firearm, and began shooting at the officers. An exchange of gunfire ensued, and the subject fled the area on foot. A perimeter was immediately established in efforts to apprehend the subject, to no avail. None of the officers were injured during the incident, however three unmarked police vehicles were struck by the subjects gunfire.
Through investigative means, detectives were able to identify and locate Lopez last night and he was placed under arrest and charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder on law enforcement and three counts of weapons and/or firearms charges.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”