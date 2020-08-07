CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives: “Extremely Dangerous” Fugitive Who Shot At Three Unmarked Police Cars During Gang Investigation In Custody

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Gang Investigation
Miami-Dade Police charged 22-year-old Fenqwavious Yahtill Lopez with four counts of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer along with three other counts in the case. He is being held with no bond.

MIAMI, FL – On Wednesday evening at approximately 7:40 p.m.,the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) South District Gang Unit, and the Homicide Bureau’s Street Violence Task Force were fired upon by what they called an “extremely dangerous” fugitive while conducting an investigation.

According to investigators, MDPD detectives were in the intersection of Evergreen Street and Homestead Avenue when a man now identified as Fenqwavious Yahtill Lopez, 22, of Miami, approached the officers, brandished a firearm, and began shooting at the officers. An exchange of gunfire ensued, and the subject fled the area on foot. A perimeter was immediately established in efforts to apprehend the subject, to no avail. None of the officers were injured during the incident, however three unmarked police vehicles were struck by the subjects gunfire.

Through investigative means, detectives were able to identify and locate Lopez last night and he was placed under arrest and charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder on law enforcement and three counts of weapons and/or firearms charges.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

With Caveats, Hopeful News for Preschools Planning Young…

Anna Almendrala

Health Care Workers of Color Nearly Twice as Likely as…

Christina Jewett

America’s Obesity Epidemic Threatens Effectiveness of Any…

Sarah Varney
1 of 471