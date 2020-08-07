Broward Sheriff’s Office Maintains National Public Safety Communications Accreditation By Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement

I appreciate the dedicated work of the men and women in our 911/dispatch centers. This significant accomplishment is confirmation of the high level of service provided by our communications professionals,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office was awarded national accreditation on July 31, 2020 by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA ®) in the Public Safety Communications Accreditation Program. BSO was first accredited on July 31, 2010. This is the agency’s fourth award of national accreditation.

Following a multi-year self-assessment phase and a meticulous site-based assessment of community engagement, policy, procedures, equipment and facilities by CALEA assessors, Colonel Oscar Llerena, Director of Regional Communications Angela Mize, Assistant Director of Regional Communications Tara Thomas and Accreditation Manager Jessica Doriety attended CALEA’s 2020 Virtual Conference. Each agency being reviewed, goes before CALEA’s 21-member Board of Commissioners where the commission reviews all findings and determines the agencies’ accreditation status.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual CALEA Conference, where agencies are formally reviewed and awarded in person, was taken online to a virtual format. On Friday, July 31, 2020, the CALEA Commission voted to approve reaccreditation of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. CALEA President Anthony Purcell and Executive Director W. Craig Hartley, Jr. will formally award the Broward Sheriff’s Office with accreditation, signifying excellence in public safety and commitment to community.

“I appreciate the dedicated work of the men and women in our 911/dispatch centers. This significant accomplishment is confirmation of the high level of service provided by our communications professionals,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “They’re often the unsung heroes who receive those first calls for help and immediately initiate an emergency response.”

In 1979, the Commission was created through the combined efforts of four major law enforcement organizations; the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Sheriffs’ Association and the Police Executive Research Forum.

The purpose of the Commission is to develop standards based on international best practices in public safety, and to establish and administer the accreditation process. The accreditation process is how a public safety agency voluntarily demonstrates how it meets professionally recognized criteria for excellence in management and service delivery.

“This award of accreditation does not come easy,” said CALEA President Anthony Purcell, Chief of Police, University of Alabama at Birmingham Police Department. “Agencies must go through a rigorous review and evaluation of their organization and then implement the necessary policy and procedure changes. The process does not stop at that point. By voluntarily choosing to seek CALEA accreditation, the agency commits to an ongoing review of adherence to CALEA’s standards. Each community with CALEA accredited agencies should be confident that their public safety organization is going above and beyond and operating under the highest standards in public safety.”

Benefits of Accreditation

Greater Accountability Within the Agency – Accreditation standards give the Sheriff a proven management system of written directives, sound training, clearly defined lines of authority, and routine reports that support decision making and resource allocation.

Staunch Support from Government Officials – Accreditation provides objective evidence of an agency’s commitment to excellence in leadership, resource management, and service-delivery. Thus, government officials are more confident in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and meet community needs.

Increases Community Advocacy – Accreditation embodies the precepts of community-oriented policing. It creates a forum in which police and citizens work together to prevent and control crime. This partnership helps citizens understand the challenges confronting law enforcement and gives law enforcement clear direction about community expectations.

Improved Employee Morale – Accreditation is a coveted award that symbolizes professionalism, excellence, and competence. It requires written directives and training to inform employees about policies and practices; facilities and equipment to ensure employee safety; and processes to safeguard employee rights. Employees take pride in their agency, knowing it represents the very best in public safety.