Broward Detectives Seeking Jet Ski Shooter From Canal Confrontation In Dania Beach; Suspect Described As 25-30 Year Old Hispanic Male

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives seek identity of a male subject on a jet ski who shot a man on land. According to authorities, around 3:22 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting in the area of 1401 Old Griffin Road in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue also responded; however, the male victim refused treatment.

A crime scene was established of the incident location, and Broward Sheriff’s Office Marine and Aviation units responded to canvas the area for the suspect, who was last seen in the canal on a jet ski.

Detectives with Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit responded and located a surveillance video of the suspect, who is described as a 25-30 years of age Hispanic male with short black hair, operating a blue jet ski. The suspect had a verbal argument with the victim and subsequently shot the victim with a firearm, grazing the victim’s left upper thigh, causing a small laceration.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detective Tamara Encina at 954-476-4730. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.