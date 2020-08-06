Volusia Sheriff’s Office Communications Center Earns National Recognition from Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations and Communications Center is located on Tiger Bay Rd, Daytona Beach, FL. Photo credit: https://www.volusiasheriff.org

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office Communications Center has successfully earned national accreditation for the first time ever. This award, secured after months of review and site assessment by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), means our Communications Center is on the path to become one of the best in the country.

The accreditation was officially granted virtually on Friday (July 31, 2020) to the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office overall has CALEA national accreditation.

“We now join a very small, select group of communication centers across the country that have demonstrated excellence in several categories,” said Jim Soukup, director of VSO Communications.

Though thousands of emergency communications centers exist nationwide, the VSO’s center joins fewer than 200 nationally accredited centers.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

“I’m incredibly proud of the work done by our Communications Center, day in and day out,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “This recognition shows we are committed to best practices and serving our community, especially through the toughest emergency situations.”

Our state-of-the-art Communications Center, a $21 million facility that became fully operational in 2013, provides a unified communications service to all public safety agencies in Volusia County. Every 911 and non-emergency call for law enforcement, fire or medical service is handled by the telecommunicators and call-takers at the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center, located on Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office’s accreditation team worked for several months, even before Director Soukup joined the Sheriff’s Office in December 2019, to prepare for the assessment. A team from CALEA conducted a virtual examination of the agency’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.

Each agency being reviewed goes before CALEA’s 21-member Board of Commissioners, which reviews all findings and decides the agency’s accreditation status. Accreditation is reviewed every four years. In between, the agency must show continued compliance by submitting annual reports and participating in annual remote web-based assessments.

This is the VSO Communications Center’s first national accreditation.

Accreditation benefits many: Residents see the recognition and appreciate our efforts to get accredited. Employees gain a sense of pride, knowing we belong to an elite group across the country. And local government officials’ confidence rises in our ability to meet public safety needs, Soukup said.