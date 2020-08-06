PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Trump Says Durham Evidence Is “Breathtaking” – What They Found; “Beyond What Anyone Ever Thought Was Possible, Horrible What Took Place”

By Joe Mcdermott
Barr Durham
Trump called into the Dobbs’ show and made comments about the investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham (right) requested by United States Attorney General William Barr (left), saying it has uncovered “breathtaking” evidence about the “corrupt” origins of the Russia investigation, according to Trump. Photo credit: Official Government Photos.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Trump joined FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs for an exclusive interview where the two discussed several topics including the 2020 presidential election, the coronavirus pandemic, and U.S.-China relations.

Trump called into the Dobbs’ show for a live half-hour of details on democrats including talks about the investigation taking part by U.S. Attorney John Durham which Dobbs’ ensured to ask about before the interview concluded and Trump said that the probe, requested by United States Attorney General William Barr, has uncovered “breathtaking” evidence about the “corrupt” origins of the Russia investigation, according to Trump.

“We caught them spying. Now it is up to our Attorney General. As you know I wanted them to do it. I did not want to get overly involved… I do hear it’s breathtaking what they found that’s all I can say.”

The comments are said to suggest Durham, a federal prosecutor from Connecticut, is nearing a conclusion which is expected to be completed by the end of the summer. According to reports Durham has now asked to interview former CIA Director John Brennan whom has agreed to the interview with the details being worked out, according to a person familiar with the request.

In 2019 shortly after attorney Attorney General William Barr was confirmed, democrats were shocked when he stated ‘I think spying did occur’ on the Trump campaign.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

