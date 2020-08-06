CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect on Parole Arrested In Dania Beach Hotel Murder

By Joe Mcdermott
Alphonso Washington, 59, of Dania Beach
Alphonso Washington, 59, of Dania Beach, was identified as the suspect and was located and taken into custody at the Rodeway Inn and Suites in Dania Beach Wednesday, August 5. Washington faces one count of murder and one count of probation violation.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Alphonso Washington, 59, of Dania Beach, was arrested early Wednesday morning for his involvement in a murder that left a man dead in a Dania Beach hotel this past Sunday. According to authorities, shortly before 3:30 p.m. August 2, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel responded to a call regarding an adult male found lying on the bathroom floor in room 3104 at the Rodeway Inn and Suites located at 2440 State Road 84 in Dania Beach. 

When units arrived, they located a male suffering from various wounds, and the victim was pronounced deceased on scene. Crime scene and homicide detectives responded, and preliminary investigations indicated the victim sustained multiple lacerations to his body. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office was also notified and responded to the scene. 
Through investigative methods, Washington was identified as the suspect and was located and taken into custody at the Rodeway Inn and Suites in Dania Beach Wednesday, August 5. Washington faces one count of murder and one count of parole violation. (MURDER WHILE ENGAGED IN CERTAIN FELONY OFFENSE; PAROLE VIOLATION, ROBBERY, NO GUN / DEADLY WEAPON) He was offered no bond.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

