Stuttering Joe Displays Latest Brain Freeze During CBS Interview; Delivers More Typical Moments of Mental Confusion and ‘Cognitive Decline’

Yesterday with Errol Barnett of CBS News, Joe Biden delivered more typical moments of cognitive decline during a question on whether or not he has been tested for that exact issue, as well as China’s behavior based on the World Health Organization.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – During an interview yesterday with Errol Barnett of CBS News, Joe Biden reliably delivered more than a few typical moments of mental confusion or ‘cognitive decline,’ once during a question on whether or not he has been tested for that exact issue, and one where he was trying to deliver his thoughts on China described as “gibberish” from the potential next President of the United States, who could, unbelievable, be in control of the greatest country on Earth in just a few months.

First is Biden’s explanation of how China’s behavior might change if we deal with the World Health Organization the right way:

The way Trump.. The way China will respond is when we gather the rest of the world that in fact [in-vas-vin, en-fe-in-in-in] a open trade and making sure that we’re in a position that the world uh that that we deal with WHO the right way that-that in fact, that’s when things begin to change. That’s when China, that’s when uh, China’s behavior is going to change.”

It is inconceivable that anyone could support this obviously impaired individual with a straight face. As President of the United States no less. #JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/tDVquNmC0m — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 5, 2020

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

During that same interview, Biden was asked if he has, in-fact, taken a cognitive test as he had suggested back in June when laughing it off. Barnett pressed that if he can please clarify specifically if he has taken one. Biden seemed staged and ready with laughter for the question, which he couldn’t even answer without stumbling over his complete sentence about his mental fitness.

“No, I haven’t taken the test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man. That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?” Well, if he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about. Did you watch that? Look, c’mon man. I know you’re trying to goad me, but I mean, I’m so forward looking to have an opportunity to sit with the president — or stand with the president — in debates. There is going to be plenty of time, and by the way, as I joke with him, you know, ah, ah, I shouldn’t say it, I’m going to say something I don’t, I probably shouldn’t say. Anyway, I am uh, I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental fil – my physical as well as my mental fil–fit-fitness, and uh, and to uh, make a judgement about who I am.”