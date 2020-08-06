Is it Unfair to Call Joe Biden a “Useful Idiot” for the Democratic Party?

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden speaking with attendees at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Clear Lake, Iowa – May 25 2020. Photo credit: Pix_Arena / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

The term “Useful Idiot” (as defined by Merriam-Webster) is: “A naive or credulous person who can be manipulated or exploited to advance a cause or political agenda”. The term was popularized by Communist Vladimir Lenin back during the Russian Revolution.

In using the term “Useful Idiot” in reference to Joe Biden, it can be justified by his “waffling” on issues in trying to appease the the left-wing members of the Democrat Party.

Joe Biden wants us to believe that he is a “moderate” and not an extremist, but when he entered into a compact with Socialist Bernie Sanders and the “Squad”, he has lost all claim to being called a moderate. He is now a full-blown adherent to the socialist wing of the Democrat Party. Even Comrade Bernie Sanders has proclaimed that if Joe Biden wins the presidency, he will become the most “Progressive” president since President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. In other words, if Biden looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and walks like a duck, he must be duck (in this case a card-carrying Marxist/Socialist).

Joe Biden has been a professional politician for 48 years, in many different offices over that period of time. You’d think that in all that time he would’ve racked up a record of accomplishments. But, what has been his accomplishments over that period of time? When average people are asked the question, “What accomplishments is Joe Biden noted for”, the answers are, “He’s a nice man”, “He was Obama’s Vice-President”, and that’s it. His record of accomplishment are practically zero, and his positions on many issues have changed dramatically over the years. You could say he stands for “whatever and wherever the wind blows”.

Besides changing his views on abortion (as a Catholic he was once opposed, now he favors it up to breech); he’s become a critic of the police and would like to see funding for the police re-directed to liberal social programs; he wants to rescind the Trump tax cuts and wants to restore onerous government regulations; and he now favors instituting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’, “Green New Deal” (a budget buster if there ever was one); he’s for open borders and a path to citizenship, free medical, and free college to illegal aliens and he is in favor of “sanctuary cities”. Yes, his views have changed as he tries to appease the Bernie voters. In other words, he has no principal positions on issues except what might win him votes.

In addition, Joe Biden, at 77 years of age, has shown a tendency to have a cognitive problem in being able to express himself in a cogent manner, and he has a tendency to make noticeable “gaffes” on a regular basis. That’s one of the reasons why his handlers are keeping him holed up in his basement in Delaware. He also has avoided any meaningful interaction with the press. How long he can keep continuing doing that is anybody’s guess?

The choice between Joe Biden and President Trump couldn’t be more clear. Should we go back to the disastrous economic Obama years of mediocre growth, or should we continue with the Trump positive growth policies that Trump brought us before the China virus caused havoc to our economy. Do you really think the socialist policies espoused by Joe Biden will get us out of the economic malaise that the China virus has caused us, or do you think that Trump would be the better overseer of the recovery by using his proven business acumen?

It is quite obvious that Joe Biden is being used and manipulated by the loony left, and yes, he has become their “Useful Idiot”.