Detectives: “Person of Interest” Sought by Investigators of Armed Robbery At Adult Gaming Center In Deltona, Florida

By Joe Mcdermott
DELTONA, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a case where a Deltona gaming center was robbed last week. According to the report, Volusia deputies are wanting to make clear that he is ‘a person of interest’ at this point in the investigation, and not a suspect. He or anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Det. McIntosh at 386-860-7030 or AMcIntosh@vcso.us.

On Friday, July 31, 2020, shortly before 7 p.m., Volusia sheriff’s detectives responded to the robbery at 577 Deltona Blvd., Suite 19. The business is advertised on the outside as a “Community Outreach,” center but is a gaming center arcade called “Hidden Treasure.”

According to the report, an employee told deputies four masked suspects, all armed with handguns, came into the store and ordered him and three other victims to hand over their personal belongings. The suspects also stole cash from the register. Detectives are pursuing all available leads as the investigation continues; no further information is available at this time. Updates will be added as they are released.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

