Broward Sheriff’s Office Joins National Use-of-Force Database Established By Federal Bureau Of Investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – As the Broward Sheriff’s Office continues its commitment to increased transparency and trust, we have become one of the first law enforcement agencies in Broward County to contribute to the National Use-of-Force Data Collection established and led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The program was launched in 2019 by the FBI in order to promote more informed conversations regarding law enforcement use of force in the United States. The voluntary data collection includes information on incidents where use of force by a law enforcement officer has led to death, serious bodily injury or in the absence of either death or serious bodily injury, when a firearm is discharged by law enforcement at or in the direction of a person. The goal of the FBI database is to offer a comprehensive view of the circumstances, subjects and officers involved in such incidents nationwide.

“It’s more important than ever to provide this information in order to get a clearer and more comprehensive picture of nationwide use of force incidents, while also holding ourselves accountable,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “In addition to the #8CANTWAIT standards, the implementation of the Use of Force Review Board and restructuring of the Professional Standards Committee to better reflect our community, joining this database is another positive step forward in keeping our community informed and building more trust.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office requested the opportunity to participate in the National Use-of-Force Data Collection and was granted access this July. Since being granted access, the agency is in the process of entering all qualifying incidents for reporting year 2020. Moving forward, anytime a deputy is involved in a qualifying use of force incident, it will be reported to the National Use-of-Force Data Collection.