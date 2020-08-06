CrimeLocalSociety

Armed Carjacker Arrested Minutes Before Boarding Flight at Miami International Airport

By Joe Mcdermott
ARMED CARJACKER ARRESTED
The 17-year-old juvenile female was arrested just minutes before she was about to board a flight at Miami International Airport. Detectives say she was attempting to fly out of town under someone else’s name.

MIAMI, FL – Tips from the public through Broward Crime Stoppers helped Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives identify and arrest a carjacker on Wednesday night, just minutes before the juvenile female was about to board a flight at Miami International Airport.

In July Broward Crime Stoppers released surveillance video showing the 17-year-old carjacker robbing a man at gunpoint while he sat in a car outside a self-parking facility near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The woman then stole the car with items inside belonging to the victim and his friend. A short time later, surveillance video at a Dania Beach restaurant showed a woman using credit cards belonging to the victims. Robbery detectives have determined the 17-year-old is the woman seen in that surveillance video.

The release of the video generated critical leads and tips from the public on the case. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say the 17-year-old carjacker was attempting to fly out of town under someone else’s name. Broward Sheriff’s Office’s V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) unit made the arrest and the female was booked at the Juvenile Assessment Center on charges of armed carjacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm and fraudulent use of a credit card. 

Robbery detectives say she confessed to the crimes. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

