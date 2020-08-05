Volusia Sheriff’s Searching for Missing, Endangered DeLand Man, Johnny Calderon, 40, Believed To Be Armed with Pistol

Johnny Calderon, 40, is a DeLand resident who is missing and considered endangered after making threats to harm himself. Calderon, was last seen at his home early today in the 100 block of Dover Lane in DeLand.

DELAND, FL – Volusia Detectives are asking residents if they have seen Johnny Calderon, age 40. He is a DeLand resident who is missing and considered endangered after making threats to harm himself. Johnny Calderon, was last seen at his home early today in the 100 block of Dover Lane in DeLand.

Calderon reportedly left home on foot about 7 a.m. today and is dressed in all black and is believed to be carrying a pistol. He is 6’2” to 6’4 “ tall, weighing 370-380 pounds.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Rodriguez at (386) 214-9471 or via email at HRodriguez@vcso.us or call 911.