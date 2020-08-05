CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Sheriff’s Searching for Missing, Endangered DeLand Man, Johnny Calderon, 40, Believed To Be Armed with Pistol

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Johnny Calderon
Johnny Calderon, 40, is a DeLand resident who is missing and considered endangered after making threats to harm himself. Calderon, was last seen at his home early today in the 100 block of Dover Lane in DeLand.

DELAND, FL – Volusia Detectives are asking residents if they have seen Johnny Calderon, age 40. He is a DeLand resident who is missing and considered endangered after making threats to harm himself. Johnny Calderon, was last seen at his home early today in the 100 block of Dover Lane in DeLand.

Calderon reportedly left home on foot about 7 a.m. today and is dressed in all black and is believed to be carrying a pistol. He is 6’2” to 6’4 “ tall, weighing 370-380 pounds.

Johnny Calderon, 40, is a DeLand resident who is missing and considered endangered after making threats to harm himself. Calderon, was last seen at his home early today in the 100 block of Dover Lane in DeLand.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Rodriguez at (386) 214-9471 or via email at HRodriguez@vcso.us or call 911.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Hernando County Deputies Use Crisis Intervention Training to…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Former Star Athlete Sammie Smith Honored With Florida State…

George McGregor

BREAKING: Massive Explosion In Beirut Shatters Windows,…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 467