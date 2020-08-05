Shooting In Oakland Park Leaves One Lauderhill Man Dead

LAUDERHILL, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide unit are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Oakland Park Tuesday night. According to detectives, at around 10 p.m., August 4, Laurence Yancey, 19, of Lauderhill, and his passenger, Ka’Shawn Williams, 20, also of Lauderhill, were driving southbound in a white Lexus near the 3800 block of Powerline Road in Oakland Park when a dark colored vehicle pulled alongside their vehicle. For what said to be unknown reasons, the subject in the dark colored vehicle shot into the Lexus, striking Williams, and then fled the scene.

After the shooting, Yancey continued driving before stopping at the 3000 block of Northwest 21st Avenue in Oakland Park for help. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and discovered that Williams had sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Oakland Park Fire Rescue also responded, and Williams was pronounced deceased on scene. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Mirelle Palushaj at 954-321-4226. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.