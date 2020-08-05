Greenpointe Developers Welcomes Dream Finders Homes, Lennar And Richmond American Homes To Tributary

The development plans include a comprehensive trail system throughout the community connecting Tributary neighborhoods and amenities. Tributary is a new Nassau County community located in one of the fastest growing areas. Artwork: Tributary Amenity Center plan.

NASSAU COUNTY, FL – GreenPointe Developers, LLC, proudly announces Dream Finders Homes, Lennar and Richmond American Homes as the preeminent builder team at Tributary, a new hometown master-planned, mixed-use community located in one of the area’s fastest-growing corridors in Nassau County.

“We are pleased to welcome Northeast Florida’s leading homebuilders to Tributary,” said GreenPointe’s North Florida Regional President Mike Taylor. “Our premier community builders offer a distinctive collection of award-winning home designs ranging in size and style to meet the needs and lifestyle of today’s homebuyer.”

The Tributary builders are offering a variety of one- and two-story homes ranging in size from approximately 1,600 square feet to more than 3,200 square feet and priced from the $200s. Many of the neighborhood’s home sites will feature preserve or lake views. Model home construction is scheduled to begin next month.

As a privately owned and locally operated company, Dream Finders Homes has a commitment to deliver the highest standards in a new home. The company offers single-family homes with personal customization, allowing you to choose the features, upgrades and designer level products to make this your new dream home. At Tributary, Dream Finders homes is offering 15 thoughtfully designed home plans.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, has reimagined the home buying experience by including the most desired connectivity, efficiency and luxury features in a new home at an incredible value. Lennar’s Wi-Fi Certified homes incorporate the latest in technology and they also come with Lennar’s industry exclusive Everything’s Included® program, where the homebuilder’s most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. Lennar is offering 10 brand-new, single-family floor plans at Tributary

Richmond American Homes is a prominent national homebuilder with operations in 10 states. Founded in 1977, the builder has over 200,000 single-family homes to its credit, and a commitment to strengthening the communities in which it builds. At Tributary, the company is offering six floor plans with incredible included features and abundant personalization options including flooring, cabinetry and home technology along with complimentary designer assistance at its Home Gallery™ showroom to make the new home uniquely yours and fit the way you live.

Tributary combines a rustic natural setting with innovative modern design to create a personality unlike any other. Preserve and conservation areas can be found throughout the community to enhance wildlife habitats and sustainable water quality practices. A picturesque entry will soon welcome residents and their guests to Tributary.

Planned community amenities focus on the health and wellness of residents including The Lookout, a lakefront amenity center featuring a resort-style pool, adventure zone tot-lot and state-of-the-art fitness studio, along with an array of sports courts and entertainment areas for social gatherings and community events. From The Landing kayak and canoe park, Tributary residents will enjoy access to Boggy Creek, leading to the Nassau River and ultimately the Atlantic Ocean, for a variety of boating, kayaking and fishing opportunities.

The development plans include a comprehensive trail system throughout the community connecting Tributary neighborhoods and amenities. Tributary’s master plan includes ample natural areas, Pawsome Park for the furry friends and family-friendly neighborhood pocket parks. On land donated by the developer, GreenPointe has partnered with Nassau County for future development of a new public school, fire station and the new Tributary Regional Park that broke ground earlier this year. Tributary Regional Park will include baseball and multi-purpose fields, picnic areas, concession facilities, a playground, canoe and kayak launch and trail connections to the adjacent Tributary community.

Tributary is surrounded by state-protected natural areas including Three Rivers State Park and Four Creeks State Forest. The community is within the Nassau County Public School District and zoned for A-rated schools that are among the best in Florida.

Tributary is only 1.6 miles west of Interstate-95. The community’s premier location is two exits north of the Jacksonville International Airport and River City Marketplace, a major regional shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The historic town of Fernandina and the beautiful beaches of Amelia Island are located east of the community on Scenic A1A/SR 200. Convenient dining, shopping, recreation, medical centers, services and more are available within minutes of Tributary.

Community construction is well underway and home sales have commenced. For more information about Tributary and the community’s builder team, please visit www.TributaryLiving.com or call 904.299.6124.